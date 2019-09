Lotto will jackpot to $18 miilion on Wednesday night after it wasn't won in tonight's draw.

One Strike Four ticket bought online is now worth $300,000 - with the first four numbers in tonight's Lotto draw in the right order.

Six tickets share Lotto Division One's $1 million prize - each now worth $166,667.

They were bought from Countdown Tikipunga, New World Mount Maunganui, Pak'n'Save Masterton, Pak'n'Save Blenheim, and online by players in Auckland and Wellington.