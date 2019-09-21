Kiwis - and their sausage dogs - have been making the most of the golden weather this weekend, but it's not set to last much longer.

Aucklanders got a good dose of Vitamin D yesterday during the fourth NZ Wiener Dog Derby, with a sun-filled morning of races and adorable costumes.

It was the perfect day to hold the competition as most of the country basked in warm weather and blue skies.

The sunshine and warm temperatures are sticking around today but are on their way out as a front moves through the country during the week.

Aucklanders got out in the sunshine yesterday for the NZ Wiener Dog Derby. Photo / Michael Craig

The front will bring heavy rain to the west of the South Island from Monday, and odd falls in the east, Metservice forecaster Cameron Coutts said.

As the week progresses, showers and winds are picking up around much of the country, and current balmy temperatures will drop down to below average in some areas.

While the east of both islands can expect temperatures in the 20s over the next couple of days, as the front moves through these will drop back down to the mid teens, Coutts said.

The sun was shining for a day of adorable races. Photo / Michael Craig

"The whole country sort of gets into a cooler sort of southwesterly flow.

"The odd place will be a few degrees below average for this time of year."

Snow is also expected in parts of the South Island and may affect roads in high areas.

It was a good day for a run for these pups. Photo / Michael Craig

The showery weather may not reach some sheltered areas but is expected to hang around until at least Thursday, meaning Kiwis should lap up today's sun while they still can.

Aucklanders can expect mostly fine weather with some cloud today and a high of 16C while Hamilton is slightly warmer on 17C.

Whangārei, Tauranga and Rotorua will be baking in sunshine with 18C.