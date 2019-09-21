A man is in custody after a series of women were assaulted in central Auckland this afternoon.

Police responded to reports that a number of women had been assaulted by what was believed to be the same man at various locations in central Auckland between around 1.30pm and 2.50pm today.

A 35-year-old man was apprehended by police on Elliot St around 2.50pm.

Nine complaints have been received so far, police said in a statement.

Police are speaking to a number of victims and are offering them the necessary support.

No serious injuries have been reported, but a police investigation into these incidents is underway.

Police urge anyone with any information, including anyone who saw anything concerning in central Auckland between around 1.30 and 2.50pm this afternoon, to contact Police straight away on 09 302 6557 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.