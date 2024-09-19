Arran Farm raw milk recalled due to possible presence of Campylobacter

Arran Trust is recalling specific batches of its Arran Farm raw (unpasteurised) drinking milk, as the product may contain Campylobacter.
The affected raw drinking milk was sold between August 23 and September 17 through a vending machine at Arran Farm Milk Shop in Feilding. It has not been exported.
New Zealand Food Safety acting deputy director-general Jenny Bishop said the concern with this unpasteurised milk was that it may contain Campylobacter, a foodborne bacterium that could make people sick.
“This raw milk should not be consumed. Return it to Arran Farm for a refund or, if that’s not possible, throw it out,” she said.