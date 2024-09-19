Advertisement
Arran Farm raw milk recalled due to possible presence of Campylobacter

RNZ
Arran Trust is recalling specific batches of its Arran Farm raw (unpasteurised) drinking milk, as the product may contain Campylobacter.

The affected raw drinking milk was sold between August 23 and September 17 through a vending machine at Arran Farm Milk Shop in Feilding. It has not been exported.

New Zealand Food Safety acting deputy director-general Jenny Bishop said the concern with this unpasteurised milk was that it may contain Campylobacter, a foodborne bacterium that could make people sick.

“This raw milk should not be consumed. Return it to Arran Farm for a refund or, if that’s not possible, throw it out,” she said.

“You can also heat the raw milk until just boiling for one minute to kill any bacteria present before drinking it.

“Drinking raw milk carries inherent risks as it may contain harmful bacteria that are killed through the pasteurisation process.”

The raw milk is sold through a vending machine at Arran Farm Milk Shop in Feilding. Photo / MPI
Symptoms of Campylobacter infection include vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, fever, headache and body aches.

She said anyone who had consumed any of this product and was concerned for their health should contact their health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice.

The product under recall was identified through routine testing.

“As is our usual practice, we will work with Arran Trust to understand how the contamination occurred and to prevent its recurrence,” Bishop said.

Because raw milk was not pasteurised, it missed out on an important process that killed harmful bacteria.

The consequences of getting sick from raw milk could be serious for vulnerable people, she said.

“We recommend that pregnant people, older people, babies and young children, or those with low immunity should avoid drinking raw milk.”

