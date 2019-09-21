A person has died and two people were rescued after a boat flipped while trying to cross the Manukau Bar today.

Emergency services were called around 12.20pm with a report of an overturned vessel, sending coastguard and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to the scene on Auckland's west coast.

A police spokesperson said a member of the public had helped pull two people from the water. They were believed to be well.

Coastguard confirmed one person had died.

Advertisement

The patients were being transported to the boat ramp near Huia.

Police said it was thought the boat overturned this morning but was not reported until later.