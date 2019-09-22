Schools in Northland and Auckland are registering increasing numbers of students vaping during school time, according to a recent survey by the Cancer Society, with children as young as 10 vaping.

Half of the 320 primary and secondary schools that responded to the survey have reported vaping students at their schools.

Eight per cent of primary schools said there had been incidents with pupils using vaping devices.

Several schools highlighted that children and some parents see vaping as "safe" rather than a "less harmful" option than smoking cigarettes and it's being picked up by kids who have never previously smoked.

