EDITORIAL

It's often said you shouldn't worry about what you can't control.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was right, then, to give little time to this week's surge in global oil prices after the drone attack in Saudi Arabia.

Even if the air raid on the world's largest oil facility pushed up what Kiwis pay at the pump by 6c a litre, Ardern could rightly say her Government was powerless to influence relations in the Middle East.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Petrol prices, though, have proven ripe fodder for our PM this year.

Ardern pulled no punches last month on the back of a draft

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.