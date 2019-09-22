

A Hawke's Bay construction franchise has closed down after it ran into "difficulties" amid complaints made against it.

Refresh Renovations Hawke's Bay, a Hastings-based franchised company of Refresh Renovations, had financial and work related issues with multiple customers before the business closed.

The Hawke's Bay franchise has shut up shop and been removed from the national body's website.

Global CEO for Refresh International Lal Meyer said in a statement that the Hawke's Bay franchise, owned by John Young, had many projects going when it ran into trouble.

Hawke's Bay Today has attempted to contact Young through the national franchise, but has been unable to speak to him.

"Our Hawkes Bay franchisee had several projects underway when unfortunately his business ran into difficulties," the statement read.

Refresh Renovations have over 30 franchisees operating nationwide and say "our business owners are good, hardworking and honest people who have set out to transform the renovation experience for homeowners".

Meyer said they had managed to work with Young in solving some of the issues.

"We have been working closely with him (Young) and his customers and have amicably and satisfactorily resolved issues with eight of his customers," Meyer said in a statement.

Although some of Young's customers issues have been resolved there are some complaints still outstanding.

In a Facebook post on Napier News, Amanda Hyland explained how they had been in dispute with Young since May, over a renovation project.

"We engaged Refresh Renovations Hawke's Bay back in May to paint our house and do some other renovation jobs," the post read.

Meyer said in his statement that a lot of Hyland's renovation work had been completed and that no one had disappeared with any money.

He stated that the only outstanding work that needed to be completed was replacing the window putty and completing painting.

Both parties have held off on commenting further at this time as they work through legal procedures. Hyland's Facebook post has also been removed.