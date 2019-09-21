A corrupt former cop awaiting sentence for illegally accessing the police's intelligence database has committed another crime - this time at an adult entertainment club while on bail.

The ex-officer was also too drunk to give police a statement after the incident last weekend, the Herald on Sunday can reveal.

He stood in the Auckland District Court on Friday while the court heard how the former constable was in a "very intoxicated state" as he tried to enter the Femme Fatale gentlemen's club about 6.30am on September 15.

The brothel, however, was closed and staff told him to leave.

Despite this, he pushed past and started to punch and kick a glass door before elbowing another window, the court heard.

Police were called but the 30-year-old was considered "too intoxicated to make a statement".

The ex-officer, who has interim name suppression and pleaded guilty to one charge of wilful damage, will be sentenced next month. His counsel told the court on Friday her client was willing to pay whatever reparation was required to Femme Fatale.

The former cop was on bail at the time of the incident after earlier pleading guilty to illegally accessing the police's national intelligence application system (NIA) for a dishonest purpose.

The NIA holds details about people's vehicles, locations, phone numbers and criminal histories.

There are nearly 2 million people, just over 40 per cent of the New Zealand population, who appear in the NIA with an alert against their name.

While an active police officer, the man accessed the intelligence system between February 18 last year and March 25, court documents viewed by the Herald show.

The ex-officer's lawyer, Marie Dyhrberg QC, is seeking permanent name suppression for the man, who is due to be sentenced for the NIA offending in December.

He was initially stood down from duty after the NIA allegations emerged, while police said an employment investigation would also follow the criminal proceedings.

However, a police spokesperson told the Herald on Sunday, he has since resigned and is no longer a police employee.

Civil restraining orders against the former constable, under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act, have also earlier been granted by the High Court.

Police have declined to comment about the specifics of the NIA case before sentencing.

However, Detective Superintendent Dave Lynch earlier said no other police officers were under investigation.