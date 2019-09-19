Two Auckland teens have been arrested after a police chase involving multiple collisions with other vehicles.

Police with search warrants arrived at McAnnalley St in Manurewa about 8am today and the pursuit began when people fled in a stolen car.

The fleeing teens led police on a motorway chase through the Waterview Tunnel and back to Manurewa, with the Eagle helicopter following from above.

During the pursuit, the car hit a number of other vehicles, before finally being brought to a halt with road spikes in Manurewa.

The teens will be appearing in the Manukau District Court and Youth Court.