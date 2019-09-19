Each week The Front Page takes you behind the scenes of the biggest story from the New Zealand Herald and Newstalk ZB. Today it's the Covering Climate Now campaign, and the groundswell of urgency. Hosted by Frances Cook.

Climate change is an issue that's being treated with increasing urgency, as voters take up the cause, and politicians take notice.

Data from the Pew Research Centre shows that internationally, 67 per cent of us see climate change as a major threat to our country.

That number is from the median of respondents in 23 countries in 2018. It's a jump up from 56 per cent in 2013.

But the issue has been bubbling away for decades.

The first report on climate change by a New Zealand government was commissioned in 1988, a year when David Lange was Labour Prime Minister, the first Die Hard movie was in cinemas and All Black Ryan Crotty was born.

So why are people suddenly wanting change now? And, is all of this awareness and urgency just too little, too late?

For the latest Front Page podcast I talked to Herald science reporter Jamie Morton.

We discussed the best and worst case scenarios, why it's taken so long to act, and what the average person can do to make an impact.

