COMMENT:

My work mate lies beside me as I write. I pause, fingers hovering above the keyboard when I hear her snoring. The sound is rhythmic, soothing and funny at once.

You may have guessed my colleague is a dog. Ally came to us as a puppy four years ago, a 2kg ball of white and caramel-coloured fluff with big brown eyes that can beam into your soul. They telegraph, "Love me". Her wish is our command. Ally has wrapped the kids and I around her furry maltese/cavalier king spaniel paws.

Read more: The Tauranga suburbs giving the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.