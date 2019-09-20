On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
One foot after the other, two-and-a-half-year-old Eva Foreman struts towards the mirror, with a twinkle in her eye and strikes a pose.
Laughter erupts as she turns around with a mischievous grin stretching from ear to ear - "I'm funny," she giggles.
As she slowly turns around to walk back to her mum, Sasha Macleod warns her to "walk properly".
If Eva's feeling lazy she can drag her feet behind her and let the walker, which props her up and aids her to move, do all the hard work for her - but that won't help her strengthen her weakleg muscles as a result of spastic cerebral palsy.
"But if you keep trying and don't give up, even with stubborn stiff legs, you'll succeed," Macleod says.
And thanks to Bradley Foreman, Eva's father, she is succeeding. After leaving his job he takes Eva to therapy in Hamilton twice a week to make sure she has the best chance at a normal a life as possible.
Born at prematurely at 31 weeks, it was a tough start for Eva yet she came out of the womb fighting and hasn't stopped since, Macleod says.
She was a perfect baby who hardly ever cried, but in fact, that was the tell-tale sign that something wasn't right for Macleod, who has three other children.
After months of pleading for someone to listen to her concerns, just before Eva's first birthday, she was diagnosed with cerebral palsy - the most common physical disability in children.
"We were really overwhelmed. It is kind of naive now, but I thought once they diagnosed her the doctors would say 'here's the handbook, here's the help and the government funding' but it was literally 'she has cerebral palsy' and that's it.