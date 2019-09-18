A Nelson couple are preparing to farewell their son killed in a fiery Auckland crash.

It's a second tragedy for the Emerson family, almost five years to the day they lost their son, Wynter, who was found dead in Seattle's Lake Union after going missing from a musical festival in 2014.

Now, Ally and Shon Emerson, are preparing to say goodbye to their eldest son, Tyler, 25, who died in a crash on Hunua Rd about 10.35pm on September 10.

Tyler Emerson's vehicle had been travelling south towards Boundary Rd when it crossed a berm and ended up in a construction site.

"It has struck a shipping container, where it's caught fire. Both the car and the shipping container have been engulfed in flames," Senior Sergeant Ian Brenchley said at the time.

Speed was a factor in the crash, he said.

Emerson family friend Holly McRobert has since set up a givealittle page for the family to help them with any additional financial expenses they would currently be experiencing due to being off work to grieve their loss.

Wynter Emerson, pictured, was found dead in Seattle's Lake Union on September 1, 2014. His brother, Tyler, died nearly exactly five years later.

The Emerson family from Nelson, from left, Seth, Shon, Ally and Tyler. A friend has set up a givealittle page to help ease the financial pressure of a funeral for Tyler. Photo / Supplied

In their heartfelt funeral notice, the family write that they are "devastated to advise the loss of their eldest son and brother Tyler Jordan in a car accident in Auckland".

"A terrible double loss, our beautiful young man will be resting forever with his

brother Wynter Levi."

He will be farewelled on Saturday at 3pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Stoke. In lieu of flowers, people have been asked to donate to either the givealittle fund or a native seedling.

Ally Emerson penned a statement after Wynter's loss in 2014, describing her son as a "happy, outgoing and gregarious young man".

"Even though there were so many that loved him, tragically his young talented life was ended in Seattle alone," she wrote.

The police serious crash unit is still investigating the cause of last week's tragedy and is keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the incident or witnessed the crash to contact them.

People can contact Constable Manvir Sadhra on 021 192 3124 or email DLCMSCU@police.govt.nz.