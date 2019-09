Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Maramarua Forest in the Waikato.

The single-vehicle crash on Okaeria Rd was reported about 12.45pm. Early indications were that a vehicle had rolled and a person was trapped, police said in a statement.

Diversions were in place at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Okaeria Rd, and the intersection of Okaeria and Kopuku Roads.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

More to come.