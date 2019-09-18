COMMENT

I sat in a home on a farm in Zimbabwe a few years after Robert Mugabe became President of that beautiful country. The family tearfully recounted how a year earlier thugs had burst into their home, demanding they hand over their farm. When they refused, their father was shot dead.

It wasn't an unusual occurrence. Mugabe inflamed tribal dissension and his Shona people were drunk with power.

The family were unable to sell their property immediately despite it being highly productive. They were part of a group - the Zimbabwe Farmers Union, buying white-owned farms for settling young black,

