A 21-year-old man has pleaded guilty to murdering a young Auckland father in a courtroom packed with grieving family members.

Semi Pilitati appeared in the High Court at Auckland today before Justice Simon Moore, in front of a packed public gallery and additional police presence.

He promptly pleaded guilty to murdering Arthur (Afa) Brown.

The 26-year-old was fatally shot outside a group of shops on Vine St in Māngere about 12.45am on March 10.

Pilitati, whose name suppression also lapsed today, had changed his plea from an earlier not guilty stance and was due to go to trial in May next year.

At earlier hearings as Pilitati left the dock members of Brown's family and friends launched a series of verbal barbs at his direction.

Today, however, they sat silently and watched as Pilitati accepted his guilt.

"I just wish to acknowledge the public gallery and record the court's gratitude for the attitude with which the public gallery has brought to this matter," Justice Moore told them.

Counties Manukau Police investigating the death of Arthur Brown. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Police earlier said their inquiries found Brown was waiting for a friend to pick him up when three offenders approached him on foot.

"He has then been shot twice before the offenders cowardly ran from the scene," Detective Inspector Tofilau Faa Va'aelua has said.

"This is a senseless act of violence that has left a newborn baby to grow up without a father. Mr Brown was unarmed, out-numbered and defenceless."

Brown was survived by his wife Atiliai Brown, who gave birth earlier this year, while the couple had only been married for less than two months when he was killed.

Va'aelua said police executed several search warrants - with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad - leading to Pilitati's arrest.

Several firearms were also recovered during the raids, Va'aelua said.

The funeral for Brown, who was also known as Afa, was held in March.