A man has appeared in court on a charge of careless use of a vehicle after a woman was struck by a Lime scooter after she stepped off a bus on a central Auckland footpath.

The man appeared in the Auckland District Court today facing one charge of careless use of a vehicle causing injury after the incident on June 25.

He was allegedly riding the e-scooter on the footpath on Fanshawe St and struck Debra Christensen as she stepped off a bus.

The incident was captured on a camera fixed to the bus Christensen had been riding.

The man was granted remand without plea and is set to reappear on October 2. He was also given interim name suppression.

Her husband Paul Charman spoke to the Herald from Auckland Hospital soon after the incident as his wife was treated.

He said Christensen was left bleeding and wedged against the wheel of the bus after the collision.

"She doesn't remember what happened after that because she was knocked out cold.

"Her head was under the wheel of a bus, that's how bad it was."

He said his wife, who is a keen mountain climber and adventure-lover, had lacerations to her face and skull.

A passenger on the bus called 111.

She said the young male scooter rider was "very shocked".

The day before Christensen was injured a 59-year-old man died while riding a Lime scooter along Fanshawe St.

The man died of natural causes.

But his death is the first connected to the controversial e-scooters in New Zealand.

Auckland councillor Christine Fletcher has previously called for "a complete review" of the e-scooters in a bid to introduce tighter safety regulations.