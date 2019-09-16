A person is in a critical condition in hospital after falling from an electric scooter in downtown Auckland.

Paramedics were called to Westhaven Dr, St Mary's Bay, just after 6pm after reports of a motor vehicle accident.

​

A St John spokeswoman confirmed they arrived at the scene just before 6.30pm.

"We treated and transported one patient in a critical condition to Auckland City Hospital.''

A St John staffer earlier told One News the person had been riding a Lime scooter when they got into trouble.

A photographer spotted a Lime scooter in the area last night. It is not known whether that was the scooter involved.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald they were notified about an incident involving an electric scooter where a person had been injured.

Police said they were told about the incident about 8.30pm.