As e-scooters have exploded in popularity in New Zealand, more scrutiny is being applied to their potential risks and public health costs. Now, for the first time, the costs of serious e-scooter injuries has been calculated by New Zealand researchers, who have found that they carry some unique dangers.

Surgeons in Auckland are operating on more e-scooter users than on motorbike riders, and the public health costs are beginning to mount.

E-scooter crash victims were also arriving at hospital with the sort of traumatic, multiple injuries usually only seen after car crashes.

Those findings have prompted the authors of a

