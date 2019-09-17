Police are appealing for information following an aggravated robbery in Kawerau over the weekend.

Five people, with their faces covered and armed with weapons, entered Galway Street dairy on the corner of Stafford and Galway Sts about 7.30pm on Sunday September 15.

They threatened the sole employee before fleeing on foot with a large quantity of cash and cigarettes.

Police are making inquiries to find the group who were last seen on Newell St.

Advertisement

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Galway or Newell Sts area between 6pm and 7.30pm on Sunday is urged to come forward.

Police would also like to hear from anyone with information about a person or group who appear to have recently acquired an usually large amount of cash or a significant quantity of cigarettes.

Information to can be provided to Detective Constable James Renwick by calling 105 and quoting file number 190916/7137, anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or emailing James.Renwick@police.govt.nz.