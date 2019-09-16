Severe gales in the lower North Island has seen a tree topple onto a train in Wairarapa, injuring the driver.

Metlink said the tree fell onto the tracks near Woodside, striking the locomotive of the 5.46am service from Masterton.

WRL: Update 7:00am: Services are currently suspended due to a tree obstruction near Woodside. https://t.co/qwCTD4cjPm — Metlink Wellington (@metlinkwgtn) September 16, 2019

Wellington Free Ambulance confirmed they attended the incident and said the train driver was taken to Wairarapa Hospital with minor injuries.

Metlink said maintenance crews were on the way to the site but due to the location and damage of the locomotive, it could be some time.

Advertisement

Tree blown into the engine damaging it and driver. Trains on Wairarapa line now suspended. Ambulance here for driver. — Circumspect Badger (@Michael_J_Parry) September 16, 2019

Bus replacements are being sourced.

A strong wind warning is still in place for Wellington and Wairarapa.

WRL: Update 7:00am: Services are currently suspended due to a tree obstruction near Woodside. https://t.co/qwCTD4cjPm — Metlink Wellington (@metlinkwgtn) September 16, 2019

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they dealt with at least a dozen callouts mostly relating to fallen trees and powerlines in the capital overnight.

Several buildings in the CBD also had windows blown out, including an office block on Woodward St.

Fire crews were also containing a small power pole fire in a rural area west of Masterton which they also believed was sparked by the winds earlier this morning.