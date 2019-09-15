Police are looking for a person who shot a man in a house in an Auckland suburb overnight.

Authorities were called to Duke St, in Mt Roskill, after reports a man had been shot just after midnight.

A police spokeswoman said when officers arrived, the alleged shooter had fled the scene; while the victim had also left the house by then.



"The offender remains outstanding," she said.

The victim was later found at a house in a West Auckland suburb.

Police at the scene of a property on Duke St, Mt Roskill, where a man was shot last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The man was taken to hospital for treatment. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

A photographer at the scene described seeing a door frame that had split and there were multiple items on the floor.

Security cameras attached to the outside of the home had also been covered by police officers, the photographer said.

"Police are making inquiries to determine the circumstances of the incident.''

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call police immediately or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.