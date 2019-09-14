I'm amazed that Paula Bennett finds it hard to believe our Prime Minister wasn't told about sexual assault allegations made against one of her staff.

Does Bennett (apparently National's new silver bullet) not remember her erstwhile boss John Key? During his entire tenure as PM he "wasn't told" or his advisers "hadn't advised me" so many times it's a wonder he hasn't made the Guinness Book of Records as the most ill-informed political leader in history.

If attacks against the Government at playground level are all the Opposition can manage, rather than telling New Zealand how they will go about

