A serial scammer who deceived men she met on dating websites out of $300,000 is back behind bars just nine months after her release after an infatuated pensioner gave her $60,000.

Corrections revealed that Rebecca Jean Roche, 47, was recalled to prison yesterday on the grounds she posed "an undue risk to the safety of the community".

The three daughters of a 75-year-old man had complained to Corrections, claiming Roche had scammed their father.

In 2017 Roche was convicted and jailed for three years and four months for obtaining a pecuniary advantage by deception of $296,000. The money was gained

