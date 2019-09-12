COMMENT:

It is hard to think of a subject more damaging to this Government than an accusation of sexual assault against someone who works on the Labour leader's staff.

No party professes more care for women, more determination to advance status and rights and more sensitivity on questions of sexual abuse. How is it possible, many of the public will be wondering, for anyone working in this party's supposed culture to behave in any way that could give rise to allegations of sexual misconduct?

This is not the first time the party has received such an allegation, of course. The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.