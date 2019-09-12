Through the eyes of Polenisia Ah kee Muliaga her slain father's spirit is still very much alive. Afoa Frazer Ah kee was brutally murdered in June 2017 by an ex-partner who felt jilted. As the case reaches the Court of Appeal, his eldest daughter spoke to the Herald about how she remembers her dad every day. Chelsea Boyle reports

"I just want the whole world to know he was a loving father," Polenisia Ah kee Muliaga said of the father of six.

"He would do anything for us."

Afoa Frazer Ah kee, a devout Christian, absolutely adored every single one

