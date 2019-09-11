A Givealittle page has now been set up for the families of the Chinese tourists killed in a bus crash last week.

The tour bus carrying 27 Chinese people, most understood to be from China's Sichuan province, rolled on State Highway 5 at Ngātira, near Rotorua on September 4.

Four adults and one child were killed.

The Givealittle page was set up by Rotorua Chinese Association member and interpreter co-ordinator Michael Wang on behalf of the community on Monday.

Advertisement

"They came to embark their touring journey in New Zealand and [it was] tragically cut short due to this unfortunate incident," the page read.

Wang said the money would be donated to the families of those killed and all who had been injured.

The families of those killed in the crash were in Rotorua, he said.

As he spoke to the Rotorua Daily Post, he was on his way to get flowers for those who had lost loved ones in the crash.

He said the families were "not in a good state".

Wang was one of the first interpreters at Rotorua Hospital on the day of the crash and volunteered to co-ordinate the interpreters when the police asked for his help.

This role involved managing the interpreters as well as being close with the survivors and he has been in and out of the hospital daily since the crash.

"As far as I know a few of them want to go home as soon as it's all sorted," he said, but he was unsure of when that would be.

Advertisement

He said it was an honour to be part of the local Chinese community to offer the cultural comfort - "a home away from home" - during the aftermath of the tragedy.

"Just go to the hospital and be with them."

Four adults and a child died in last week's crash.

He said the survivors felt "devastated" but lucky to be alive.

"They're also very grateful for all the Kiwis who stepped up on the day, even the ones before the ambulance and helicopter arrived."

He said the survivors were grateful to those who helped them out of the bus before emergency services arrived.

"They're getting all the possible care and compassion and treatment they could possibly have," he said.

The Lakes DHB said four people injured in the crash are still in Rotorua Hospital, all in a stable condition.

Four others who had been in hospital since the crash had been discharged on Monday evening.

"Lakes DHB is continuing to work closely with the police, ACC, the Chinese Embassy, Waikato Hospital and the tour company to ensure the safe discharge and ongoing health and welfare of all the people involved in the crash," a Lakes DHB spokeswoman said.

The next of kin of the five passengers killed had been notified and arrangements were under way to transport their bodies to families back in China.

Police are keen to hear from three possible witnesses to the crash.

"One is the driver of a white car described as being close to the scene as the crash occurred," a police statement said.

"Police are also keen to speak with a truck driver wearing a hi-vis jacket who radioed his base for assistance and directed traffic prior to police arriving at the scene. Finally, we would like to speak to the driver of another car that was directly behind the first car on the crash scene."

The investigation is ongoing.

To visit the Givealittle page, click here.