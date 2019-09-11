A Givealittle page has now been set up for the families of the Chinese tourists killed in a bus crash last week.

The tour bus carrying 27 Chinese people, most understood to be from China's Sichuan province, rolled on State Highway 5 at Ngātira, near Rotorua on September 4.

Four adults and one child were killed.

The Givealittle page was set up by Rotorua Chinese Association member and interpreter co-ordinator Michael Wang on behalf of the community on Monday.

"They came to embark their touring journey in New Zealand and [it was] tragically cut short due to this unfortunate incident,"

