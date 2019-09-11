On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
He said it was an honour to be part of the local Chinese community to offer the cultural comfort - "a home away from home" - during the aftermath of the tragedy.
"Just go to the hospital and be with them."
He said the survivors felt "devastated" but lucky to be alive.
"They're also very grateful for all the Kiwis who stepped up on the day, even the ones before the ambulance and helicopter arrived."
He said the survivors were grateful to those who helped them out of the bus before emergency services arrived.
"They're getting all the possible care and compassion and treatment they could possibly have," he said.
The Lakes DHB said four people injured in the crash are still in Rotorua Hospital, all in a stable condition.
Four others who had been in hospital since the crash had been discharged on Monday evening.
"Lakes DHB is continuing to work closely with the police, ACC, the Chinese Embassy, Waikato Hospital and the tour company to ensure the safe discharge and ongoing health and welfare of all the people involved in the crash," a Lakes DHB spokeswoman said.
The next of kin of the five passengers killed had been notified and arrangements were under way to transport their bodies to families back in China.
Police are keen to hear from three possible witnesses to the crash.
"One is the driver of a white car described as being close to the scene as the crash occurred," a police statement said.
"Police are also keen to speak with a truck driver wearing a hi-vis jacket who radioed his base for assistance and directed traffic prior to police arriving at the scene. Finally, we would like to speak to the driver of another car that was directly behind the first car on the crash scene."