The mother of murdered Upper Hutt woman Lois Tolley says her emotions are "all over the place" now that someone has been arrested over the killing.

Police arrested a 27-year-old Lower Hutt man last night and charged him with murder. He will appear in the Hutt Valley District Court this morning.

Speaking from Australia, Tolley's mother, Cathrine MacDonald, told the Herald she hadn't held anger over the killing until now.

"I can't explain it. I've never had anger, I now have anger," she said.

"I never had anybody to be angry at, but now I am."

MacDonald and her partner will fly to New Zealand and hold a press conference next week to address the charges being laid nearly three years after Tolley was murdered in her Ward St home in December 2016.

Tolley was shot at point-blank range and stabbed in her Wallaceville flat, sparking a homicide investigation.

MacDonald said police had kept her informed from the beginning and had let her know why it took as long as it did to lay charges.

"It's not one person or two people they were looking for, it's a few," she said.

She said she was "all over the place at the moment".

"We still miss her very, very much, she should be here with us now."

With an arrest made, Inspector Scott Miller said police would be going back to people already spoken to in this investigation.

He said the investigation team would continue to "actively pursue other suspects".

"We are pleased that this arrest will help bring some closure to Lois' family and the Upper Hutt community," Miller said.

Police have previously said they believed least four people were involved in the homicide.

A group of four males were captured on CCTV camera fleeing the scene.

As the attackers escaped, one of them was heard swearing and yelling, "Oh my God, what have we done?"

A neighbour in the block of flats next to Tolley's found her body. She had heard Tolley screaming.

A year after Tolley's death police had said they had narrowed the suspect list to 12.

They were either directly involved in committing the murder, helped plan the attack on Tolley, or assisted the killers after the murder, police said on the first anniversary of the death.

The police investigation team had worked through more than 130 people of interest at that stage.

Tolley's mother previously told the Herald she had no doubt her daughter's killers would be caught.

She described her daughter as a beautiful, caring person who was "very much loved by so many".

"We miss Lois so much, this has devastated our family and her friends, they stole her future from her and all of us."

A memorial for Lois Tolley was held in Harcourt Park on October 10, 2017. Photo / Supplied

Tolley's family and friends commemorated her life 10 months after the murder by releasing 100 balloons in an Upper Hutt park.