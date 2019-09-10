Firefighters are working to contain an industrial blaze in Mt Maunganui early this morning.

Six crews have been battling the fire since just after 5am at a property at the corner of Hull Rd and Tōtara St near the Ports of Tauranga.

​

Fire and Emergency NZ said a digger inside the building somehow caught fire - which then spread.

Advertisement

The building is understood to be used to store palm kernel, authorities said.

In May, multiple firefighters battled a blaze inside two storage sheds containing palm kernel in Mount Maunganui.

At the time, thick smoke billowed across Hewletts Rd towards Tauranga Airport, prompting police to issue a statement warning motorists to exercise caution and be aware of potential delays.

It took several hours for the fire to be contained and brought under control and thirteen appliances from all around the Bay attended.