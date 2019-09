Emergency services are at the scene of a major crash on Auckland's Dominion Rd.

Witness Jon Reeves said an SUV had rolled, blocking both sides of the road.

There was fuel leaking out of the vehicle.

A SUV has rolled in a major crash on Auckland's Dominion Rd. Photo / Jon Reeves

The crash occurred about 10pm and was blocking traffic, with buses backing up Dominion Rd.

A police spokeswoman said there was nobody trapped in the vehicle.