Synthetics are ravaging New Zealand families - and the mother of a man who died after using the toxic drugs has spoken out about the "darkness" of addiction and the inescapable pain of losing a loved one to the killer epidemic.

Chief Coroner Deborah Marshall today revealed that at least 75 people across New Zealand had died after taking synthetic drugs since June 2017.

Of those, 24 people had died as a direct result of synthetic drug toxicity.
In the remaining cases synthetics are provisionally attributed as the cause of death.

In those cases a final cause of death was yet

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Synthetic drugs - the story so far

Synthetic drugs - how to help