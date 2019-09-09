Auckland health bosses are revealing the latest on the country's measles outbreak.

Four strains of the virus are circulating the country, as Kiwis battle the worst outbreak in more than two decades.

Ministry of Health, Director of Public Health, Dr Caroline McElnay said last Friday said no-one knows when there will be a peak, but they expect it to be in the coming weeks.

McElnay said throughout the year Pharmac had worked to bring in extra MMR vaccine, and in recent weeks they had seen "unprecedented use".

Medical professionals have warned there will be fatalities if the disease continues to spread.

As of last Sunday there were more than 1000 confirmed cases of measles across the country.

