Akaroa businesses flooded with sewage after wastewater system overflows

By RNZ
- Akaroa businesses pumped sewage from shopfronts after stormwater caused a wastewater overflow.
- Residents were asked to reduce demand after a main blew on Beach Rd.
- George Waghorn praised the council’s efforts but noted more work is needed on the stormwater system.
A handful of Akaroa businesses have been pumping sewage out of their shopfronts and back gardens, after a surge in stormwater caused a wastewater system to overflow.
Banks Peninsula reopened on Saturday afternoon, after intense rainfall flooded State Highway 75.
Akaroa residents were asked to reduce demand on the wastewater system, after a main blew on Beach Rd.