Akaroa businesses flooded with sewage after wastewater system overflows

George Waghorn, owner-operator at Akaroa Dolphins, told RNZ the heavy rain — more than 300 millimetres in the past week — had caused the stormwater system to overflow into the wastewater system.

The sewerage system under his house burst under the pressure, which then flooded sewage down into Harcourts, the Akaroa Dolphins shopfront and the hairdresser’s.

Waghorn said his house was untouched, but the businesses below and his back lawn were flooded.

Despite pumping wastewater out onto the street and cleaning toilet paper and human faeces off his lawn for most of the day, Waghorn remained cheerful.

“Ah, it’s all good,” he said. “Today’s a sunny day, the lawn’s are dried out, and we’re all cleaned up. Just trying to sort out insurance, and getting the shop and the business up and running again.

“Good that the road’s open — we’ll see some tourists tomorrow.”

He said he had been speaking to the local councillor about what could be done to prevent it happening again.

“[The council has] done a good job sorting out some parts of town, but still a fair bit of work to do to get that stormwater out of the Akaroa sewage supply.”