A Christchurch doctor who carried out fake medical procedures on his male patients so he could indecently assault them has had his registration cancelled.

Rakesh Kumar Chawdhry, 62, was working as a GP at the Riccarton Clinic when he sexually abused 12 men between 2011 and 2015, mainly through the use of a "milking procedure" in which he tried to give them erections.

He was jailed in 2018 for four years and three months after being found guilty at a judge-alone trial at the Christchurch District Court on

