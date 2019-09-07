

A man has died after a motorcycle crash west of Napier on Saturday night.

The man, aged in the late 50s, crashed on Puketapu Rd, between Springfield and Dartmoor roads, just before 6pm, police said.

No other vehicle was thought to have been involved.

According to Ministry of Transport on-line statistics it was the 14th fatality this year on roads from the Wairoa district in the north to the Tararua district in the south, one less than the 2018 toll to the end of the first week in September.

Advertisement

It was the second motorcycle fatality in the Hawke's Bay region this year.

Police had not released further details by mid-morning Sunday.

Meanwhile, a man was understood to have been flown to Hawke's Bay Hospital after being struck by a van while walking across an intersection on Waipukurau's main road north about midday on Saturday.

The incident happened at the intersection of Herbert St (SH2) and Russell St, where the Lowe Corporation Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter landed after flying from its base at the hospital in Hastings.

It has been a busy weekend for emergency services in the lower North Island.

An hour after the Puketapu crash, seven people were hurt - three badly - when their vehicle crashed on a notorious stretch of State Highway 3 in Manawatu.

Police said they were called to the single-vehicle crash on Rangitikei Line in Newbury at about 7.10pm.

A St John spokeswoman said three people were taken to Palmerston North Hospital with serious injuries and two with moderate injuries.

Advertisement

Another two patients had minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Four ambulances and a manager vehicle attended the incident.