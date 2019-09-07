Two people were injured after a car crashed into a house on Auckland's North Shore.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Maritime Terrace in Birkenhead about 5.30pm last night.

A police spokesperson said the driver and several passengers initially left the scene on foot before returning a short time later.

Two of them were reported to have moderate injuries and were transported to North Shore Hospital.

Police are speaking to the driver, and said there wasn't any significant damage to the house.