Armed police, dogs and dozens of patrol cars have descended on a Whangārei address blocking State Highway 1 as they seek a wanted individual.

A police spokesman said due to the major operation Western Hills Dr, SH1 had been closed between Central Ave and Selwyn Ave, near Caltex and Burger King.

Cordons were in place around an address in the vicinity and traffic was being diverted.

"Please avoid this area, we have contacted the schools in the area and are taking precautions to ensure everyone's safety."

Advertisement

The Armed Offenders Squad was there as part of an ongoing police operation related to an individual at the address wanted for arrest, he said.

"Armed officers are there as a precaution."

A person nearby said they could see armed police, police dogs and dozens of patrol cars.

"It looks like every police car in Whangārei is here," he said.

More to come.