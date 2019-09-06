By Samantha Olley

Seven patients remain in a stable condition in Rotorua Hospital after a fatal bus crash near Rotorua, which claimed the lives of five Chinese tourists, including a child.

Another two are also in a stable condition in Waikato Hospital.

One woman who was admitted to Rotorua Hospital after the crash was discharged yesterday.

Another tourist has been transferred from Waikato to Rotorua Hospital.

A statement on the Chinese Embassy website said staff initiated an emergency plan after the accident.

"The Chinese Embassy and Consulate will continue our efforts to provide consular protection and handle the aftermath work," the statement said.

Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick said she was "totally included in all briefings" after the crash and visited patients in Rotorua Hospital with Chinese Ambassador Wu Xi.

"I am so impressed at our heartfelt community response."

On Thursday, Inspector Brent Crowe said a "considerable forensic examination" of the bus would happen "over the next few days".

He said police "had a good response to an earlier appeal for witnesses to the crash and are still keen to hear from anyone who may have been on State Highway 5 north of Rotorua at the time".

Stephen King, managing director of Epsom Funeral Home Chinese Memorials, said the families of Wednesday's bus crash had not engaged with his team of directors who were fluent in Cantonese and Mandarin.

However, he said in his experience, families living in their homeland usually chose to bring embalmed loved ones back, as opposed to an overseas cremation or burial.

He said regardless of the New Zealand funeral service involved in embalming and casket transport; everything was always done to ensure the process was culturally sensitive.

An Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) spokesman said grants of up to $6311.49 were available for foreigners who died in New Zealand.

"This can be used for a funeral, memorial or for things such as repatriating the body."

He said ACC had "always had a provision for funeral grants, but the specific form that takes has changed with the various legislation changes".

On average, 1300 to 1500 funeral grants were paid each year.