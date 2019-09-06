A man involved in a dramatic police chase in Rotorua on Sunday where a taxi driver was shot is still at large.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which occurred after a vehicle was stolen in Hamilton and driven to Rotorua, where it was involved in a police pursuit.

After the chase was abandoned, police later located the vehicle about 5pm with two occupants in it.

As police approached the vehicle at the intersection of Te Ngae and Isles Rds the passenger got out and shot a firearm twice at police, hitting a patrol car and a nearby taxi driver.

The taxi driver was taken to hospital for their injuries.

The driver then fled in the vehicle, and the man who shot a firearm stole another car at gunpoint.

As the armed man was driving out of Rotorua he dumped this vehicle and took a third vehicle, also at gunpoint.

He was stopped and apprehended shortly afterward.

That man, aged 25, appeared in Rotorua District Court on Monday on two counts of robbing two different women of vehicles while armed with a .270 calibre rifle.

He did not enter pleas to both charges.

However, the other man involved was still at large.

Police have issued a request for information from any member of the public who witnessed the incident, or any other information that could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andy Flinn or Detective Sergeant Garry Hawkins on (07) 349 9400, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.