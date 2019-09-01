A taxi driver shot by a man trying to flee police in Rotorua last night remains in a stable condition in hospital.

Police investigations continued today after the incident on Te Ngae Rd where a person in a suspected stolen car shot at police, hitting a patrol car and a nearby taxi driver.

A Lakes DHB spokeswoman confirmed this morning the taxi driver was in a stable condition in Rotorua Hospital.

The driver of the suspected stolen car continued fleeing before pulling over and taking a second car before it was eventually spiked by police, stopping on State Highway 30 near Okataina Rd.

Acting Rotorua Area Commander Brendon Keenan said a 25-year-old man was arrested and the firearm was recovered a short time later.

He said the injured taxi driver was receiving support and continued to recover.

Keenan warned fleeing drivers that "the risk is never worth it" following a spate of serious local police pursuits in just 24 hours.

One person was killed, one bystander was shot and two other people were injured over the weekend in three separate police pursuits.

Keenan said people might think in the focus or tunnel vision of the moment that fleeing was their only choice, but this was not the case.

"They are putting their own lives, other members of community and emergency services staff all at risk of being injured or seriously harmed. The risk is never worth it."

The offender being arrested in Rotorua last night. Photo / Supplied

On Saturday night a 27-year-old man died and two others were injured in a crash in Taneatua as a result of a police pursuit.

A member of the public was injured last night after they were caught up in an incident involving a fleeing driver. Photo / Stephen Parker

The pursuit was initiated around 11pm when a driver failed to stop for police in Whakatāne.

Within a minute, police abandoned the pursuit, however, a short time later the car was found on Taneatua Rd.

It appeared the vehicle lost control on a sweeping right-hand bend, left the road at speed, become airborne and struck a large tree.

Only hours before, a suspected stolen vehicle allegedly fled from police in Rotorua.

The driver of the suspected stolen vehicle allegedly failed to stop for police on Kea St about 8.15pm.

The vehicle was eventually spiked and came to a stop on Pukehangi Rd. Four people ran from the vehicle and two were taken into custody.

Keenan said police continued to make inquiries into these incidents and reassured that public safety remained their priority. He was unable to comment on whether the three pursuits over the weekend were linked due to operational reasons.

He would like to thank members of the public for their continued support and encouraged anyone with information in relation to these incidents to contact police.