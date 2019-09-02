A Hamilton man has appeared in the Rotorua District Court facing two charges relating to a firearms incident in Rotorua last night.

The man, aged 25, appeared this afternoon charged with two counts of robbing two different women of vehicles while armed with a .270 calibre rifle. One vehicle was a Toyota Corolla and the other was a Ford Ranger.

He did not enter pleas to both charges. He appeared in court via audio visual link.

The man was represented by Tim Braithwaite who asked Judge Jocelyn Munroe to grant his client interim name suppression on the grounds he would not communicate with him and therefore he could not take instructions.

Braithwaite said the man would only make a "buzzing noise" when he tried to speak with him and he was unsure if there were any mental health issues or circumstances that should determine whether he should get name suppression.

Judge Munroe granted interim name suppression and remanded him in custody to reappear on September 16.

She also ordered a psychiatric report be done on the man to assess if he was fit to plead to the charges.

The man was carried into the audio visual room with the help of police custody staff.

He did not respond when Judge Munroe asked if he could hear her. He sat with his eyes closed at times and at one stage banged his head on the table he was sitting at.