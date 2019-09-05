A man has been sentenced to seven years and nine months jail for for attacking a stranger with an axe while gatecrashing strangers' late afternoon social drinks in Hastings last year.

Heath Aidan Gillies, 34, had denied charges including aggravated burglary and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm but was found guilty at a trial.

In February co-offender Kupe Matenga was sentenced to five years and 10 months having pleaded guilty to six charges resulting from the attack at a property in Riverslea Rd, Hastings, late on the afternoon of June 13 last year.

In Napier District Court today, with all of the victims present, Judge Tony Adeane said Gillies was the "principal" offender, having struck a man in the chest with the axe which one of the victims had grabbed in an attempt defend the group in the attack.

Courts have been told Gillies and Matenga were walking past the address, were occupants were on a verandah having social drinks to welcome a new flatmate.

The axe used in the attack. Photo / File

Both wearing gang patches, the pair exchanged words with the group, leapt the fence and began assaulting those present, including a woman.

Ultimately Gillies entered the house on the property chasing one of the occupants and

attacked the man with the axe, which was embedded in the man's chest.

Judge Adeane described it as "everyone's worst nightmare", the combination of gang members who were unknown to the victims coming onto the property uninvited, arming themselves with weapons and launching an attack fuelled by the offenders' use of drugs.