The reality television contestant at the centre of a major domestic violence scandal is no longer employed by one of the country's biggest alcohol companies.

Last week it was revealed that Married At First Sight groom Chris Mansfield had been axed from the popular MediaWorks show after it emerged he was facing domestic violence-related assault charges in America.

Mansfield, 39, was due to appear on the third season of the show and had been paired with Auckland business owner Aimee Collins.

However, after allegations that he assaulted his former partner in the US came to light, he was edited out of the show.

Candace Casady, 32, claimed Mansfield subjected her to physical and mental abuse before he was arrested on a domestic violence charge on May 4, 2009.

Mansfield pleaded not guilty and was released on bail but the Herald understands that after missing a second pre-trial hearing on June 15, he was taken into custody by US immigration services and sent home to New Zealand.

Casady was pregnant with his child at the time he left the US but did not have the baby.

Until this week he was employed by DB as a brand ambassador for Heineken beer.

However he is no longer in that role.

After becoming aware of the US charges - through the media - DB launched an employment investigation as "a matter of urgency".

DB corporate affairs director Amber McEwen confirmed to the Herald today that Mansfield no longer represented the company.

"I can confirm that Chris Mansfield resigned from his role at DB Breweries, effective September 4, 2019," she said.

Mansfield has not responded to requests for comment by the Herald in the past week.

At the weekend he updated his Instagram profile page to reflect his removal from the show.

In the past few days he has also removed his employment information from the page - removing "premium beer ambassador" from his profile information.

On Monday, Collins spoke to the Herald about her MAFS ordeal.

Aimee Collins. Photo / MediaWorks

"Honestly, it has been a nightmare, the last few days has been very, very traumatising for me," she said.

"The entire experience has been very, very traumatising for me. I'm really lost for words."

The 34-year-old has not had any contact with Mansfield since leaving MAFS.

"We exited early [from MAFS] and parted ways at that moment," she said.

"I don't have any association with him, nor do I want to."

Collins said there was much more she wanted to say - and would in future.

But she was working with lawyers and could not go into specifics on some matters.

She could not comment on whether she would take legal action against MediaWorks or if the company was supporting her.

She could not speak about how Mansfield was towards her during filming or if there were any issues or incidents of concern.

And she could not speak about whether she had had any contact with police in relation to Mansfield.

"Just because of legal advice I can't ... I will share later on, but right now I can't," she explained.

Collins also revealed she had been speaking "at length" with Casady and the two women were supporting each other after the extremely public situation with Mansfield.

