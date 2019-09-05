Seven patients remain in a stable condition in Rotorua Hospital following a fatal bus crash near Rotorua.

Another two are also in a stable condition in Waikato Hospital.

The Chinese Embassy said in a statement a local bus driver was driving 24 Chinese tourists and two guides when it rolled at Ngātira, late on Wednesday morning.

Five of the tourists died, including a child.

One woman who was admitted to Rotorua Hospital after the crash was discharged yesterday.

Another tourist has been transferred from Waikato to Rotorua Hospital.

Chinese members of the Rotorua community have helped with translating and Chinese-owned businesses have been delivering food to patients.

A statement on the Chinese Embassy website said staff initiated an emergency plan right after the accident.

A working group led by Ambassador Wu Xi arrived in Rotorua to offer condolences, help the injured and meet with local police to offer help in the investigation.

"The Chinese Embassy and Consulate will continue our efforts to provide consular protection and handle the aftermath work," the statement said.