COMMENT:

As an occasional marathon runner, you see people lining up on the start line who have absolutely no business being there. They're overweight or heavily strapped or GoldCard users – sometimes all three. They look knackered before they even cross the start line and while a part of you thinks, "Jesus, Mary and St Joseph, it shouldn't be allowed", the bigger part of you is saying, "Good for them. I hope they make it". Probably, they're thinking the same thing about you.

Anyhow that's pretty much what I thought about when Labour was touting KiwiBuild as a game changer

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.