A diet of pizza and hard work — on a youth wage — put teenager Jacob Cooke-Taite on the property ladder.

The 18-year-old has just jointly bought his first investment property in Masterton in the Wairarapa - a five-bedroom $400,000 home - after dropping out of high school at 16.

He saved much of his $50,000 share of the deposit by working 40 hours a week on the weekends and after school, while also training hard to win a national powerlifting title.

Yet as the money trickled in, so his interest in school dripped away. He enjoyed economics and accounting,

