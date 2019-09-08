On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The trio now hope to renovate and convert the home into a seven-bedder for about $15,000. It should pull in about $600 a week, split between the two groups.
It's an experience that has lit a fire under Cooke-Tait. He now hopes to own 10 properties by the time he is 21 and become a full-time property investor before he hits 30.
"The trick is to buy a house under market value and then add value through renovations with the gain in value being used as the deposit for the next one," he said.
Meanwhile, rent from the renovated home should help pay off the home loan.
Cooke-Tait's other trick is motivation and boundless energy. Growing up with "not a lot", he was determined to change his life and saved hard.
He also had the energy to start powerlifting trainings at 6am last year - training that led him to squat about 180kg and win a national title for 14-18 year olds weighing under 83kg.
He would then go to school, before working five hours each evening and 24 hours on the weekends - all for a $15 an hour wage and diet of free pizza.
"I was happy to scrub floors or do whatever to save money - working hard has always been important to me," he said.
It meant Cooke-Tait wishes he left school at 7 years old - so he could have even more properties by now.
"But my mum isn't happy about me saying that, she thinks I am inspiring little kids to drop out of school," he said.
"My message is more to educate yourself."
New Zealand Property Investors Federation executive officer Andrew King said buying a property so young was "amazing".
"I can't think of anyone that young who has bought a place off their own steam like that. I was 24 when I bought myself a flat and rental. At 18 that is amazing, and good on him, it shows a lot of maturity and forward thinking."
He cautioned anyone looking to follow suit that it did take a lot of time and effort.
"I just hope anyone doing it does not miss out on other things in life, especially at that age. But if that is what they want to do, and are willing to put the time in, then good on them.
"It is hard enough to buy property at any time in life, let along 18, and shows it can be done as long as your are focused."