Melanie Harding took her baby to the doctor 16 times but says she was treated like an "anxious mum".

Weeks later, 4-month-old Riley Drever was dead.

And four years on the hospital at the centre of the row has finally been ordered to apologise.

Health and Disability Commissioner Anthony Hill has found Waikato District Health Board did not provide Riley with services of reasonable care and skill before the baby died of respiratory failure on October 2015.

But Harding says an apology is inadequate compared with the pain of losing her child and she plans to lodge a claim with

