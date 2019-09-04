Police investigating the shooting of a teenage boy over the weekend have said it was "accidental".

The 17-year-old presented at Middlemore Hospital with a gunshot wound on Sunday.

The incident took place in Ōtara shortly after 5pm, at an address on Bairds Rd.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mal Hassall said inquiries have established that the shooting was accidental and police were not seeking anyone else in regards to the incident.

Police are still working to find the firearm involved.

The 17-year-old who was injured remains in hospital in a stable condition.