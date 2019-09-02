Police are investigating after a 17-year-old male presented at Middlemore Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The incident took place in Otara yesterday evening shortly after 5pm, at an address in Bairds Rd.

A scene examination was carried out today in connection to the incident.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mal Hassall said inquiries are in their initial stages and officers are still trying to determine exactly what has occurred.

A bicycle left at the scene of the shooting on Bairds Rd in Otara on Sunday night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

"We are currently speaking to a number of people as part of our investigation as we work to establish all of the circumstances surrounding this incident," he said.

The young man remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Counties Manukau Police on 09 261 1321, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The incident comes after a spate of violent crimes and firearms incidents in South Auckland in recent months.

A trail of violence and crime:

• August 24:

A man

in the Auckland suburb of Ōtāhuhu.

• August 24: A 31-year-old man was seriously injured after being stabbed at a bar in Manukau, South Auckland.

• August 23: A home invasion in Auckland suburb of Onehunga left one person injured.

• August 9: A man suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting at Billington Ave in Ōtara. The South Auckland property was described by neighbours as being occupied by gang members.

• July 26: A teenager was taken to hospital in a critical condition after a shooting on Featherston Cres, in Ōtara. A 34-year-old man was charged with wounding.

• July 6: A woman was shot at a property on Dawson Rd, Clover Park in South Auckland. Two young men, aged 17 and 20, were charged with wounding.

• May 25: Samiuela Anania Tupou was fatally shot at Seaside Park in the Auckland suburb of Ōtāhuhu.Two men charged with murdering the 21-year-old have pleaded not guilty.

• May 17: Joseph Siaosi was fatally shot by an occupant of a car as he walked away from a confrontation in South Auckland. The 23-year-old died on the front lawn of the family home in Piako St, Ōtara. Two people have been charged in connection with the death.

• April 26: Killer Beez gang president Josh Masters was shot at a Harley Davidson store in the East Auckland suburb of Mt Wellington. Masters was hospitalised in a critical condition. A 39-year-old man was charged with attempted murder.

• April 20: Father-of-five Siaosi Tulua, 39, was fatally shot at his home on Darnell Cres, in Clover Park. A 22-year-old has been charged with his murder.

• March 13: Arthur (Afa) Brown, 26, was fatally shot on Vine St in Māngere just before 1am. A 20-year-old male has pleaded not guilty to murder.